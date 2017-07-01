Oregon House Passes Bill Funding Abortion

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – The Oregon House has advanced a $10 million reproductive health care bill that would require insurance companies in the state to cover abortions and a variety of other services at no cost to the patient.

The bill passed Saturday in a 33-23 vote, and it now heads to the Senate.

Almost $500,000 would be used in the 2017-19 budget period to expand abortion and reproductive health coverage to immigrants who are otherwise ineligible for insurance under the Oregon Health Plan – the state’s Medicaid program that currently spends almost $2 million a year to pay for roughly 3,500 abortions statewide.

Other services that must be covered include birth control, prenatal and post-partum care and screenings for cancer and STDs.

House Bill 3391 includes exemptions for employers opposed to abortions and contraception for religious reasons.