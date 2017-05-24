Oregon House Approves Joining National Popular Vote Movement

SALEM, Ore. (AP) – The Oregon House has voted to join an agreement among states that want to elect the U.S. president by popular vote.

Wednesday’s 34-23 vote fell along party lines in the Democrat-controlled House and now goes to the state Senate.

The Oregon House has voted to join the National Popular Vote compact three times since 2009, but each effort was blocked in the Senate by President Peter Courtney, a Democrat.

Courtney says he’ll allow it this year if Oregon voters have the final say, likely in November 2018.

The popular-vote movement gained new momentum after President Donald Trump’s Electoral College victory last fall. The compact would sidestep the Electoral College when enacted by states with at least 270 total electoral votes. So far it has 165, and Oregon would add seven.