Oregon Hospital Gave Away Recalled Eclipse Glasses

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – Legacy Health in Portland, Oregon says some of the glasses it gave away at public events for viewing the upcoming total solar eclipse may be among those recalled by Amazon.

The hospital said Thursday that people who got solar glasses from Legacy Health at public events should discard them and buy new ones.

It says glasses it gave away at Legacy Health clinics or Legacy/GoHealth Urgent Care clinics in the past month are safe.

The online retail giant Amazon.com issued a widespread recall for eclipse glasses sold through its site after being unable to verify they met safety standards.

The total solar eclipse is the first one to cross the U.S. in 99 years.

The shadow cast by the moon first makes landfall in the U.S. in Oregon on Monday.