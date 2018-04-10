Oregon Harbor of Hope For Homeless

PORTLAND, Ore.– The CEO of Columbia Sportswear, Tim Boyle has personally donated $1.5 million dollars for the creation of a new temporary homeless shelter under the Broadway Bridge. The city is making the land available. The shelter will house 100 to 125 homeless at a time. It will offer a safe place to sleep, eat, and shower. Tim Boyle says, ” Yes, he has been worried about the safety of his employees by offices on SW Broadway, but if you’re going to say something about it you better do something about it.”

Boyle hopes to encourage other business leaders to step up too, looking for ways to help with homelessness. over 4,000 families are on affordable housing waiting lists. It can take up to 3 years before housing becomes available. The shelter will be 9,000 square feet.