Oregon Governor Leads Trade Mission To Japan

Portland, Or. – Oregon Governor Kate Brown left today on a week long trade mission to Japan. More than a half dozen businesses, including Ponzi Vineyards, are taking part. So is Oregon Department of Agriculture Director Alexis Taylor.

Japan is the top export market for Oregon agricultural products. More than $1.5 billion worth of agricultural goods go from Oregon to Japan each year. Taylor says “we have invested in Japan for decades and have established strong relationships with Japanese importers and consumers. It’s important for our companies on this mission to build on those relationships already made and also make new ones.”

First stop is Hong Kong for a tour of Cathay Pacific’s new air cargo facility. The airline began direct cargo flights from Portland to Hong Kong about a year ago. The delegation will then join the governor of Japan for the rest of the week with a number of events planned.