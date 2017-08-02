Oregon Governor Declares State Of Emergency

SALEM, Ore. (AP) – Oregon Gov. Kate Brown has declared a state of emergency in response to wildfire activity throughout the state.

Brown said in a news release Wednesday that the emergency declaration will ensure that state agencies have the needed resources to minimize the impact of wildfires.

According to the release, hot, dry, windy conditions with more thunderstorms in the forecast around the state have resulted in multiple red flag warnings, putting Oregon in a critical fire danger situation.

The declaration enables the Oregon National Guard to mobilize resources on an as-needed basis to assist the Department of Forestry and the Oregon State Fire Marshal’s Office with firefighting.