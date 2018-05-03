Oregon GOP Primary Gubernatorial Debate – Friday May 11
By Carl Sundberg
|
May 3, 2018 @ 12:25 PM

On Friday, May 11, 2018, Lars Larson will host and moderate a GOP Oregon Primary Gubernatorial Debate with the three front-running Republican candidates for Oregon governor: Knute Buehler, Sam Carpenter and Greg Wooldridge in the Bloodworks Live Studio in downtown Portland from 1p-2p PT.

The debate will be live on the Lars Larson Show on FM News 101.1 KXL-FM in Portland as well as the 24 affiliates of the Radio Northwest Network.

Audio of the debate will be streamed live at www.larslarson.com.

Video will be live-streamed on the Lars Larson Show Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/TheLarsLarsonShow/

Video and audio of the debate will be posted to larslarson.com and kxl.com after the debate.

The post Oregon GOP Primary Gubernatorial Debate – Friday May 11 appeared first on The Lars Larson Show.

