Oregon Gives Voter Registration to Fraud Commission for $500

SALEM, Ore. (AP) – Oregon officials have handed over a statewide list of voters to President Donald Trump’s commission investigating allegations of voter fraud, for a $500 fee.

Information that was not disclosed included social security and driver’s license numbers and how a person voted. Made available were names, addresses, registration dates and status, birth year, precinct name and political party affiliation.

Oregon Secretary of State Dennis Richardson’s office said in a statement Friday that Oregon law requires disclosure of the list to a fee-paying applicant if it’s not for commercial purposes. But the office added that Oregon policy also prohibits disclosure of the additional information.

Richardson has already told commission vice chairman and Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach that there is “very little evidence” of voter fraud or registration fraud in Oregon.