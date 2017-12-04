Oregon Fugitive Arrested at Texas University Using Alias

MEDFORD, Ore. (AP) – An Oregon fugitive recently arrested at the University of Texas, Arlington has a history of using aliases and used a fake identity to enroll in a graduate program there.

The Mail Tribune reports Monday that 42-year-old Daniel Charles Ray Hanson is jailed in Fort Worth, Texas on a felony charge of tampering with a government document.

Police at the Texas university worked with law enforcement in Oregon and California to identify Hanson and arrested him in Atlanta in October.

Police records obtained by the newspaper detail a months-long investigation across three states to identify and arrest Hanson.

The University of Texas police first began their probe when a routine background check prompted by Hanson’s angry classroom outbursts raised red flags.

It wasn’t immediately clear if Hanson had retained an attorney.