Oregon Film Office Mural At PDX

Portland, Or. – A 160 foot long mural will brighten the walls of a pedestrian tunnel that leads from short term parking to the Portland Airport. It’s being installed this week. The mural is made up of posters from movies filmed in Oregon. Tim Williams at the Oregon Film Office says it’s meant to celebrate the agency’s 50th anniversary. He says there are 21 posters and “those 21 posters represent films and TV shows that are filmed all over the state from The Goonies up in Astoria to Stand By Me in Brownsville to Lean On Pete in Harney County.”

Williams says the first movie filmed in Oregon was The Fisherman’s Bride. It was filmed in Astoria in 1909.