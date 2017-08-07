Oregon Farmers, Vintners Worry About Heat Damage to Crops

WOODBURN, Ore. (AP) – Farmers and vineyard owners in Oregon are worrying that the extensive heat wave in the state may be doing damage to their crops.

The Capital Press reported Monday (http://bit.ly/2vd3SV4 ) that excessive heat can blister or sunburn wine grapes, which are still developing and won’t be harvested until September. Late season raspberries may develop white drupelets due to sun scald and blueberries may not reach their ideal size because of a lack of water.

Climatologist Greg Jones with Linfield College’s wine education program says the heat wave is unusual for its magnitude and length.

He says it may turn out to be Oregon’s most extreme since 1981.

Temperatures in Portland and parts of the Willamette Valley last week shot above 100 degrees for multiple days and it remains in the 90s.