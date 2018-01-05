Oregon Ethics Watchdog Agrees Hayes Violated Law

SALEM, Ore. (AP) – An ethics watchdog has given approval to a preliminary report that found Oregon former first lady Cylvia Hayes violated state ethics laws.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reported the Oregon Government Ethics Commission approved an investigator’s report during a Friday meeting.

The report found Hayes earned more than $200,000 during Gov. John Kitzhaber’s term from private groups that paid her to push green energy and economic development.

Hayes was also pursuing those agendas as first lady and as an unpaid but official adviser to the governor.

The commission found that Hayes was only able to obtain the private advocacy jobs because of her unique status and access to Kitzhaber.

Hayes and her attorney did not attend the meeting.

The commission is expected to take up Kitzhaber’s case next month.