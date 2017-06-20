Oregon Ethics Commission Resumes Investigation of Kitzhaber

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – After a break of more than two years, the Oregon Government Ethics Commission will resume its investigation into whether Cylvia Hayes used her relationship as the fiancee of former Gov. John Kitzhaber to win contracts for her green-energy consulting business.

The ethics commission suspended its preliminary review of Kitzhaber and Hayes in February 2015, when it learned a criminal investigation was under way.

The U.S. Department of Justice announced last week the pair will not face charges.

With the criminal case out of the way, the ethics investigation resumes.

Kitzhaber has maintained he did nothing wrong. He said he resigned in 2015 because the media frenzy prevented him from being an effective leader.