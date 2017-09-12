Oregon Elk Hunter Finds Missing Couple Alive, 3rd Dead

Douglas County, Oregon – A missing elderly couple lost in the forest for a week, were found by an Oregon Elk Hunter. It happened near Azalea, which is about 30 miles north of Grants Pass. Newspartner KGW reports Melvin and Alice Hawkins were with a neighbor, but that person died the night before they were found. The three has been missing since last week. They set out to look at wildfires burning in the area, but their car got stuck on a nasty dirt road. No one had a cell phone and they were too far from any place to walk to for help.

Melvin and Alice Hawkins both in their 80’s were found alive, their car stuck in a rut on a remote mountain road. But their 70 year old neighbor Sharon Buchanan died the night before the hunter found them Saturday. They left home on September first. None of them had a cell phone. They had some soda pop in the car, but not enough food or water or their medications. They also didn’t tell anyone where they were headed. The Douglas County Sheriff’s office says the Hawkins are in good condition and it looks like Buchanan died of natural causes.

Image courtesy of Douglas County Sheriff’s Office and KGW.