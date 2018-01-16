Oregon Election Results to be Live-Streamed on Facebook

SALEM, Ore. (AP) – Oregon’s special election on a new tax on insurance companies and some hospitals will be live-streamed on Facebook.

Oregon Secretary of State Dennis Richardson said Tuesday that preliminary results of the Jan. 23 special election will be streamed on his official Facebook page before they’re officially posted on state election sites.

Richardson said 86 percent of adults on Facebook are under the age of 30, a demographic that historically has lower turnout in Oregon elections. He said live-streaming on Facebook is a new and novel way to engage younger citizens.

The live-stream will begin at 7:45 p.m. Preliminary results will be announced shortly after 8:00 p.m. Full election results will then be posted on results.oregon.gov.

The tax is to provide health care for low-income Oregonians.