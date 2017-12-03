Oregon Ducks To Play Boise State In Las Vegas Bowl

PORTLAND, Ore – (102.9/750 The Game)

The Oregon Ducks football season will hit The Strip.

The Ducks learned on Sunday that they’ll play No. 25 Boise State in The Las Vegas Bowl on Dec. 16. Kickoff is 12:30 p.m. at Sam Boyd Stadium. The game will be televised on ABC.

It marks the third Las Vegas Bowl appearance for Oregon, which is 1-1 in its other appearances. The Ducks lost to BYU in 2006, but beat Air Force in 1997.

Oregon last played Boise State in 2009, a 19-8 Broncos victory that is most remembered for the LeGarrette Blount post-game punch. Also, that was Chip Kelly’s first game as head coach.

Oregon was initially slotted to play in the Cactus Bowl on Dec. 26, but moved up when Washington was invited to play in a New Year’s Six game vs. Penn State in the Fiesta Bowl. The Huskies bid is worth $4 million to the Pac 12 Conference, and after expenses, will be split 13 ways (12 programs + the Pac 12 office).

More to come…