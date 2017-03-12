Oregon Ducks Clinch 3 Seed In National Tournament

PORTLAND, Ore. (KGW) — The Oregon Ducks are the No. 3 seed in the Midwest Region of the NCAA Tournament. The seedings were announced Sunday afternoon.

The Ducks will play No. 14 seed Iona in the first round on Friday in Sacramento, California.

Oregon (29-5) lost to Arizona, which earned a 2 seed in the West region, in the Pac-12 Tournament championship game after splitting the regular-season title with the Wildcats.

Kansas is the No. 1 seed in the Midwest region. The Jayhawks face the winner of a play-in game between North Carolina Central and UC Davis.

Big 12 Tournament champ Iowa State is the fifth seed in the region while Oklahoma State earned an at-large bid and will face Big Ten Tournament champion Michigan as the No. 10 seed.

The regional semifinals will be played at the Sprint Center in downtown Kansas City.

