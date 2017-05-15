Oregon Driver Kills Self After Car Crashes Into Ditch

BROOKINGS, Ore. (AP) – Authorities in southwestern Oregon say a motorist shot and killed himself after a traffic crash.

Curry County Sheriff John Ward says the vehicle veered into a ditch late Saturday afternoon and ended up on its side. A reserve deputy helped the 55-year-old Brookings man get out of the car.

The sheriff says a few minutes later, without warning, the driver pulled a handgun from his pocket and fired a shot into his head.

Ward says investigators are trying to find a motive. The reserve deputy said the man had shown signs of intoxication.