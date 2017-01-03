Oregon DHS Could Owe Relatives Of Deceased Medicaid Patients Thousands

PORTLAND, Ore.– An Oregon Supreme court ruling turns the table on Oregon Department of Human Services telling it money is owed to families whose parents may have had Medicaid pay for nursing home care. often times families are getting billed for services amounting to well over $100,000.00. Wiping out any inheritance relatives might receive. Law Group Nay and Friedberg isn’t sure how many victims might be out there. They say DHS might owe relatives as much as $10,000,000.00 a year. Fighting DHS may take anywhere from 2 to 4 years. If someone thinks they are owned money go to the website OregonMedicaidRefund.com.