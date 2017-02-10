Oregon DHS Employee Arrested

BEAVERTON, Ore. (AP) – An Oregon Department of Human Services employee assigned to Child Protective Services has been arrested for falsifying child abuse reports in at least 15 cases.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that detectives arrested 34-year-old Miguel A. Fuentes III Thursday. He’s been charged with 15 counts of official misconduct and 15 counts of tampering with public records.

The sheriff’s office says Fuentes has worked as a social services specialist with human services since August 2011. He was most recently in the Beaverton office where he investigated child abuse and neglect.

Authorities say a child abuse investigation revealed that in-person contacts and interviews documented in reports by Fuentes never occurred and that he falsified other statements.

Fuentes has been on administrative leave since November 2016 because of the investigation and his cases have been reassigned.