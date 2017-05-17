Oregon Day Care Closes After Insecticide-Spraying Incident

COOS BAY, Ore. (AP) – An Oregon day care has shut down following an incident where children and staff members suffered injuries from insecticide being sprayed.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports Coos Bay Children’s Academy shut down Monday. The incident happened May 5, and left at least six children and two staff members with inflamed eyes and breathing problems.

State regulators opened an inquiry into the incident, but had not sent anybody to Children’s Academy as of Tuesday. The owner voluntarily closed.

The academy had been cited for six state rule violations in less than a year. None of the violations prompted a fine from Oregon’s Office of Child Care.