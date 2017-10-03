Oregon Couple Helped Victims As Bullets Rained Down

Portland, Oregon – A husband and wife from Marion County were at the Jason Aldean concert in Las Vegas when the shots rang out Sunday night. Dawn-Marie Gray was taking video of the concert just minutes before bullets rained down from the 32nd floor of a nearby hotel. Dawn-Marie and her husband Kevin took cover inside a VIP area, where they stayed until the gunfire stopped. Then they turned their attention to the victims.

“When we came out it was horrific,” she tells News Partner KGW. “A field of bodies.”

The Grays were not alone. They were joined by other off-duty doctors and nurses who happened to be at the concert.

The Grays say they loaded victims into waiting cars. Sometimes as many as six people went into one car. Others were put into ambulances.

“It had nothing to do with being a hero,” said Dawn-Marie Gray.

The couple won tickets to the country music festival through a Portland radio station.

Image courtesy of News Partner KGW