Oregon Corrections Admin Lied About Affair, Probe Finds
By Jim Ferretti
|
Jul 7, 2017 @ 4:40 PM

SALEM, Ore. (AP) – An internal investigation carried out by the Oregon Department of Corrections has found that a former administrator lied to the agency chief when confronted last year about a sexual relationship with another employee.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports Kim Brockamp abruptly quit her post as deputy director of the Department of Corrections last fall, citing “work-life balance” concerns. She quit shortly after John Myrick, a former prison administrator, accused her of inappropriately intervening in disciplinary decisions, engaging in a sexual relationship with another employee and using her position to influence promotion decisions.

The agency’s Director of Human Resources John Nees carried out the investigation and found no evidence of the discipline and promotion allegations, but did find that Brockamp lied about a sexual relationship with an employee.

