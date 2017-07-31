Oregon Company Pays Fines for Oil Spill

ALBANY, Ore. (AP) – A U.S. Environmental Protection Agency release states an Oregon company has agreed to pay fines totaling about $23,000 regarding a 900-gallon diesel spill that contaminated an area creek.

The Albany Democrat-Herald (http://bit.ly/2ucbGTB ) reported Monday Jerry Brown Co., Inc., a Eugene-based petroleum distribution company, paid a $9,900 penalty to the EPA and a $13,200 penalty to the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality for a spill in February 2016.

The company also paid for cleanup at Spoon Creek, which took more than a month. The release states it paid an estimated $100,000 to remove and dispose about 2,141 cubic meters of diesel-saturated soil.

The release says about 900 gallons of diesel had leaked from a 1,000-gallon above-ground storage tank, contaminating a farmer’s soil surrounding the tank, his nearby field and the creek.