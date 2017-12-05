Oregon Coach Willie Taggart Headed to Tallahassee

EUGENE, Ore. – It’s a one and done in Eugene.

University of Oregon head football coach Willie Taggart is leaving the school to become the new head football coach at Florida State University, according to multiple sources.

After taking over a 4-8 team, Taggart went 7-5 in his first and only season.

The Ducks play in the Las Vegas Bowl against Boise State on December 16th.

Co-offensive coordinator and offensive line coach Mario Cristobal has been named the interim head coach, while Steve Mims of the Eugene Register-Guard reports defensive coordinator Jim Leavitt is headed to Florida State.

Here is the official statement from Oregon Athletic Director Rob Mullens:

“We thank Willie for his efforts at Oregon, and we wish him and his family all the best in the future. I am grateful to Mario Cristobal for his willingness to step up and lead our program through our upcoming bowl game. The University of Oregon is a high-caliber academic institution with one of the premier college football programs in the country, and we are confident that we will find another outstanding coach to lead our tremendous group of student-athletes into the future.”

He’s expected to address the media at 4 p.m.

This story is developing.