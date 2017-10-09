Oregon City Police Need Your Help Locating Missing Woman

PORTLAND, ORE – 22 year old Zhaechel Strong was last seen in Oregon city late Thursday night, and officers need your help to find her. Officers say she is known to visit Northeast Portland near the intersection of NE Ainsworth Street and Garfield Avenue .

She is 5 foot six, black, and around 200 pounds, and is known to wear white jeans and black converse shoes. Strong is developmentally delayed, and uses Trimet to get around town.

If you believe that you have seen Strong, please call Clackamas County Dispatch at 503-655-8211 and reference Oregon City PD Case #17-3600.