Oregon City Dealing With Several Landslides

OREGON CITY, Ore. (KGW) — Crews in Oregon City are keeping a close eye on several landslides, one of which has damaged a home and forced its residents to evacuate.

Someone reported a water main break Feb. 16 on Trillium Park Drive, and arriving crews discovered it was caused by a landslide. As of Friday morning, Trillium Park Drive was closed from Swordfern Court to Canyon Court and the water main break was isolated.

But the damage is already done at the nearby home. The foundation has cracked and the home has been identified as a dangerous building. The Red Cross is helping the people who live in the home.

A second active landslide was reported on private property north of Barclay Hills Park, between Alden Street and Peter Skene Way.

An 8-inch sewer line was impacted by the slide. The sewer leak has since been stopped, and the city is asking people to avoid contact with water associated with the Newell Creek Canyon,

Three other known slides involving private property damage within the Oregon City continue to deteriorate under current winter weather conditions.

