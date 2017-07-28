Oregon Board Cuts Pension-Investment Expectations

TIGARD, Ore. (AP) – The board overseeing Oregon’s public pension system has lowered assumptions about how much return the system will make on its investments.

The board voted unanimously Friday to cut assumed earnings from 7.5 percent to 7.2 percent. The change will increase the system’s unfunded liability from $22 billion to $24.4 billion, forcing government employers to boost their required contributions into the system.

Market experts said a 7.5 percent return was too rosy an outlook. But lowering expectations too much, even if realistic, was politically difficult because of the budget problems it would cause school districts and other governments.