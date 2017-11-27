Oregon Baby Gets First Trip Home After Two Years

Beaverton, Oregon – A Beaverton child gets to see his home for the first time, on his second birthday. Ashton Stone has spent over a year and a half in neonatal intensive care in Columbus, Ohio. Doctors had to deliver Ashton during his mom, Tara’s, 27th week of pregnancy in order to save her life. He weighed just over 2 pounds and had multiple medical issues including chronic lung disease. Our news partner KGW spoke to Tara about what her and Ashton’s dad have been through.

Ashton’s fight isn’t over yet, but his parents are happy to have him home

Since the day he was born, Ashton Stone has been in the hospital, that’s a total of 731 days. Now, he is back where he belongs, at home. He suffered from chronic lung disease, as well as multiple other medical issues. Luckily, in June, Ashton’s health started to improve, and the family is grateful to have him home.

Image courtesy of News Partner KGW.