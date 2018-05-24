Oregon AG Issues Ballot Title for Assault Weapons Ban

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – Oregon’s attorney general has released a certified ballot title for an initiative that would restrict the sale of assault weapons and high-capacity magazines in the state.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the new title released Wednesday states that the initiative prohibits assault weapons and large capacity magazines unless the items are registered with Oregon State Police.

The initiative would define assault weapons as certain semi-automatic rifles and pistols that use detachable magazines and have other military-style features.

Existing owners of these guns would be required to register with the state and pass criminal background checks. Failure to do so would result in criminal prosecution.

Law enforcement and military personnel would be exempt.

Petitioners must submit more than 88,000 signatures by early July for the initiative to make it on the November ballot.

