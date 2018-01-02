Open Casting Call For Netflix Series

Portland, Or. – Cast Iron Studios will hold an open casting call Saturday for the Netflix Series, American Vandal. They’re looking for young people between the ages of 14 and 22 for speaking roles, playing the part of high school students. Lana Veenker at Cast Iron says “they want a real high school look; people all shapes, sizes, every kind of type possible.” It will be by appointment only and if you want to audition, go to castironstudios.com/blog to reserve a time slot.

American Vandal bills itself as a true-crime satire that explores the aftermath of a costly high school prank that left twenty-seven faculty cars vandalized with phallic images. It shot its first season in Los Angeles and will begin shooting season 2 in Portland next month. Veenker says “it ended up being one of the most popular series on Netflix this last year.”