Online Privacy – What the Internet Knows About You

The Internet – we all use it but do you know what is really happening to your personal information?

Google and Bose are two highly regarded brands and both collect your personal data. But what do they actually collect?

In a lawsuit filed in April a Bose customer alleges that while you are listening to your favorite music or podcast you might be spied upon. When you set up your new headphones Bose suggests to “get the most out of your headset” to install the “Bose Connect” app. When you do, it asks for your personal information – your name, e-mail address, phone number and other things. The lawsuit claims that unknown to the user Bose sets up detailed records of your listening habits – and that this is a violation of the wiretap law. What you listen to discloses intimate details about you like your political leanings, sexual preferences and/or religious positions and beliefs. The lawsuit seeks to collect over $5 million dollars in damages.

Google, while not connected to a lawsuit in this respect, also collects a lot of personal information. If you use any Android devices, the Chrome browser, Google Plus or Gmail (among other things) you have a Google profile. Your browsing history, Google Map searches and more are maintained and saved.

The one difference between Bose and Google is that you can see and delete the information saved by Google and the Bose lawsuit alleges that not only is the information they keep without your control but you aren’t even aware of it.

How to view what Google knows about you.

To see what Google has saved, and to delete or edit the way this data is saved, go to the website myactivity.google.com – log in with your normal Gmail or Android username and password. The site will allow you to see your past web searches. If you would like to delete any of this information you can do so by clicking on the 3 dots on the right-hand side of each section of the site (for a specific period such as a day). You can also delete an individual item by clicking details. On the left-hand side of the screen you have options that you can use to can configure what is saved and delete in bulk.

Data collection isn’t limited to Bose and Google. Apple’s Safari browser tracks your searches – this can be controlled in the settings but the default it to log. Windows 10 spies on almost everything you do – you can opt out of some of it but not all. Anything you post on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and other social networks is saved – even to the point of things you type, delete and never actually submit.

When you are using the Internet, it is important to assume that your data is being tracked – and wise to know what your “digital footprint” contains. Your data is worth money and most if not all of the Internet Giants deal in information.

William (Bill) Sikkens has been a technology expert for KXL on the Morning Show with Steve and Rebecca since 2014. With an expertise in I.T., cyber security and software design he has had more than 20 years’ experience with advanced technology. Sikkens conceptualizes and designs custom applications for many professional industries from health care to banking and has the ability to explain the details in a way all can understand.

Got a technology question or comment for Bill? Follow him on Twitter @sikkensw