One Year After Natural Gas Explosion NW 23rd Still Recovering

PORTLAND, Ore.– Recovery is taking a long time on Northwest 23rd. Moonstruck chocolates still does not have a building to go to. The company decided moving forward after the explosion meant coming up with a new business plan which included a truck that’s now parked at the corner of 23rd and Glisan. It opens daily at noon serving chocolates, coffee, milkshakes and hand crafted chocolate ice cream bars. The hope is the old location will be completely revamped and ready to open the first week of December. The Moonstruck truck will then be on the move serving customers in the neighborhood making frequent stops.

For Dosha the wait seems eternal. It took a long time for the insurance to kick in and finding a new home with a Northwest Portland address equally as difficult. Dosha was in the tall building seen in the headline photo. it was on the bottom level with some space upstairs. For the most part Condos were above the business. The community has been anxious for Dosha to come back. A new home for it will open on Northwest 21st and Glisan next to North 45 Bar. The space is smaller services will be limited, mainly focusing on hair. Dosha is in the permit and design process now. Owner Ray Motemeni says, “We’ll be several months into 2018 before we can open. Everyone is excited about it.”

Motemeni comments, “I’m always grateful all of my staff was ok and able to take work at our other locations.” “It’s hard to believe a year has already gone by.”