One Person Shot On Sauvie Island

Sauvie Isalnd, Oregon – Multnomah County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a bizarre and mysterious shooting on Sauvie Island. Authorities responded to reports that someone had been shot just before 7pm Wednesdau night near NW Sauvie Island Road and NW Reeder Road. The pastor at nearby Sauvie Island Community Church tells Newspartner KGW the victim knocked on the church door with a gunshot wound to his shoulder, saying that some people drove him out there to kill him. Police have not confirmed this, but they do say there is no danger to the public. So far there is no suspect information. The victim who was shot is expected to survive his injuries.