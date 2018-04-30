One Person Shot Near Madison High School

Portland, Oregon – A shooting early Monday morning sends one person to the hospital, and police on the hunt for the suspected shooter. It happened just after 3:30am at the El Burrito Loco on Northeast 82nd Avenue, which is near Madison High School. Police say the shooting may have happened after a confrontation. The victim was taken to the hospital, shot in the stomach and is undergoing surgery. Officers were using a K-9 to try to track down the suspect.

Read more from Police:

On Monday, April 30, 2018, at 3:35 a.m., East and North Precinct officers responded to the report of a shooting at the El Burrito Loco, located at 3126 Northeast 82nd Avenue.

As officers responded to the scene, they learned the caller reported he had been shot while confronting someone that was breaking into a shed on the property. When officers arrived on scene, they located an adult male with an apparent gunshot wound and provided emergency first aid until emergency medical responders arrived. Emergency medical personnel arrived, provided the man medical aid and transported him to an area hospital by ambulance. The man was believed to be in serious condition at the time he was transported to the hospital.

Officers searched the area with the assistance of a canine team and have not located any suspects associated with this investigation at this time.

Criminalists with the Forensic Evidence Division are responding to assist with this investigation.

Members of the Detective Division’s Assault Detail will continue this investigation. Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call 503-823-0479.

Image courtesy of KXL’s Rosemary Reynolds