Photo by Rosemary Reynolds

Gresham, Or. – A woman and her young son are in critical condition after they were shot early today at an apartment complex in Gresham. Police say they are in critical condition and that this was a targeted shooting. The report of shots fired came in just before 5 a.m. Police from Gresham and Portland responded to the scene at NE 183rd and Wasco. So did the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office.