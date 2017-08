PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – Authorities say one person was killed when a car crashed into a MAX train in east Portland.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports that at about 4:10 p.m. Sunday fire crews responded to reports that a car had hit a MAX train. The driver of the car was killed. The driver was the only occupant of the car. There were no other reported injuries.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.