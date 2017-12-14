One Person Injured In SE Portland Shooting

Portland, Or. – Portland police were called to Portland Adventist Hospital early today after a man with a gunshot wound showed up in the emergency department. Officers learned the man arrived at the hospital by car and with what’s believed to be a non-life-threatening injury. As officers contacted several people at the hospital, they learned the shooting occurred near a home on SE Division Street. Officers went to that location and found evidence of gunfire on the sidewalk.

Officers searched the neighborhood for a suspect, but came up empty handed. Based on information learned in the investigation, it is not believed their is an immediate threat to the public related to this shooting. There is no suspect information at this time.

The victim was taken by ambulance from Portland Adventist Hospital to a trauma hospital in the Portland area for continued medical treatment of his injury.

Criminalists with the Portland Police Bureau’s Forensic Evidence Division responded to the scene to assist with the investigation. Detectives with the Detective Division’s Assault Detail will continue this investigation.