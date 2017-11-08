One Month Into The Job Of Police Chief Outlaw Still Excited

PORTLAND, Ore.– Portland’s newest police chief has been very busy getting acquainted with her officers, and learning the culture of the Rose city . She’s anxious to fill the newly created position for our bureau of Deputy Chief of Police . She and Mayor Ted Wheeler agreed during her hiring interview to adding a deputy chief. Outlaw says, “The Mayor understood the need and is all for it.” While some may see adding that position as another layer of government , she does not believe that’s true. She sees the position as an extension of her job meeting the things that need to be done on the ground level. “The Deputy chief will assist in planning, directing, managing, and overseeing day-to -day operations of the Portland Police Bureau. It will allow me to focus on the strategic goals of the organization, thus furthering our contributions to 21st century policing.”

Outlaw, hopes to fill the position by the end of the year. Once the money is approved for it. Recruiting can transpire within and outside the Portland police Bureau.