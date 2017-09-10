One Man Killed in Head-On Crash
By Mark Workhoven
|
Sep 10, 2017

Vancouver, Washington – One man was killed in a crash in Vancouver Saturday night. Two cars collided head-on at NE 39th Street. One of the drivers, 25 year old Thomas Back, was pronounced dead at the scene after lifesaving efforts were unsuccessful. Clark County deputies say, Back drove over the center line and into oncoming traffic.
The other driver that Back crashed into, had no serious injuries.

