One Man Dead After Triple Shooting In Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. (AP) – Police say a 23-year-old man was arrested after three people were shot in an apartment complex in the western Oregon town of Springfield.

The Springfield Police Department said in a news release early Sunday morning that all three victims were transported to area hospitals with serious to life-threatening injuries. One of the victims has died from his injuries.

Witnesses called 911 to report gunfire about 6:30 p.m. Saturday, and the police officers who responded found two people with gunshot wounds near a staircase leading to an apartment. According to the press release, the officers heard calls for help from inside the apartment, and found the suspect struggling with another man inside.

Police say 23-year-old Jordan Wyatt Ledbetter has been arrested and charged with murder and assault in connection with the shooting. Springfield police Lt. Scott McKee says Ledbetter and at least four others were at a social gathering at Ledbetter’s apartment when the shooting occurred.

When police arrived, they found one man shot in the chest and another shot in the arm at the base of the stairs leading to the apartment. A third victim who had been shot in the neck had already fled the scene to seek help.

The man who was shot in the chest later died.