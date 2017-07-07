One Man In Custody A Second Still At Large After Bar Robbery

PORTLAND, Ore.– An armed robbery at the 82nd Avenue Bar turned into a full on SERT event in South East Portland before daylight this morning. The bar was robbed around 2:30 this morning. Two men fled the area in a car. That vehicle crashed at s.E. 112th and Boise. Police set up a perimeter from 112th through 115th off Holgate. The men ran from smashed up car into the neighborhood. They were armed with a knife and a handgun.

Police conducted door to door searches looking for them. One was said to be white and the other black. Both men were described as short . Police put a plane up to cover the dense air heavily populated with large fir trees. About 7:30 one of the men was found and arrested. The other had not been found. This morning’s bar robbery made the 8th in Portland in the last 5 weeks.