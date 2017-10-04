One Las Vegas Victim Killed Went To Tigard High School

Portland, Oregon – One of the victims from the Las Vegas shooting was a Tigard High School student in the 80’s. Dorene Anderson lived in Anchorage, Alaska and was at the concert with her husband and daughters. She attended Tigard High in 1984 and 85 and was on the girls water polo team which won the 1984 state championship. Anderson’s family called her quote “the most amazing wife, mother and person this world ever had.”

Pictured Dorene Anderson (left) and friend Stefanie Longhorn

Image courtesy of Stefanie Longhorn and KGW