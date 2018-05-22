One Killed in Shooting Near Philomath
By Grant McHill
May 22, 2018 @ 11:28 AM

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) – Authorities have made an arrest in a shooting that left one person dead and another wounded in a rural community west of Corvallis.

Benton County Undersheriff Greg Ridler says deputies responded Monday night to a shooting in progress at a home on Tum Tum Road in Blodgett – a community of less than 100 people.

They found a man dead and a woman who had to be taken by rescue helicopter to a Corvallis hospital.

Information from witnesses led to the arrest of 55-year-old Jim Morris. He’s charged with murder, attempted murder, theft and felon in possession of a firearm. A woman, Julie Ann Thurman, was arrested on charges of theft and attempted assault.

The names of the shooting victims have not been released.

