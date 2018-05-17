One Injured In Shooting Inside Restaurant

Portland, Or. – Portland police responded to reports of gunfire early today inside the Montage Restaurant on SE Morrison. They found customers hiding in a locked room, but no suspect or victim. They later determined the victim was a man who showed up at a hospital with gunshot wounds. He’s in critical condition.

Sgt. Chris Burley says the Gang Enforcement Team has been called in to investigate. He says ” based on information gathered at this time, officers believe this is a targeted shooting and that there is no immediate danger to the public in regard to this shooting investigation.”

Burley says they have no suspect information or description at this time.