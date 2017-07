(Photos courtesy of Mike Turner)

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – Fire officials say an explosion in a North Portland neighborhood leveled one house and set a second home on fire.

The explosion Monday afternoon sent one person to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. No one was killed.

A firefighter suffered minor injuries.

Portland fire officials say there was gas leaking when they arrived on scene.

The gas to the area has now been turned off.

An investigation is continuing into the blast.