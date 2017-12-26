One Dead After Police Shootout Near Boring

Clackamas County, Oregon – Clackamas County Sheriff’s Deputies tell us they are processing at least three crime scenes in Boring this morning. They say it all started when a man violated a restraining order. Deputies were told he was heavily armed. They looked for him in several places eventually locating his car. That’s when a chase took place covering several miles. Gun fire was exchanged and bullets hit several police cars. The man got away on foot, his body was found near a barn. I’s not clear if he took his own life. Nobody else was injured. Police closed Highway 26 for some time during the chase, but all the roads in the area have since reopened.