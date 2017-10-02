One Dead in East Vancouver Fire

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) – Authorities say a woman died late Sunday night after house fire in east Vancouver, according to the Vancouver Fire Department.

The Columbian reports (https://goo.gl/PcQCVR ) the fire was reported at 10:12 p.m. Sunday at a single-story home.

The Vancouver Fire Department says crews arrived within five minutes and saw smoke pouring from the back of the residence.

The fire department says they were told someone might be in the house and began a search after a quick attack on the blaze.

The fire department says firefighters removed a woman removed from the house and began performing CPR. The department said resuscitation efforts were halted after consultation with physicians at PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center.

Crews extinguished the fire in 20 minutes, and the Vancouver Fire Marshal was called in to investigate.