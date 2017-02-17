One Arrest During Downtown Protest

Portland, Or. – A 19 year old man was arrested Thursday night on a riot charge during a protest march to remember 17 year old Quanice Hayes who was shot and killed by Portland Police last week. Police say Zachary Lange interacted with a motorist on Southwest 3rd Avenue. Lange was booked into the Multnomah County Jail and will be arraigned today.

The march began in the South Park Blocks. The crowd of 200 then marched past City Hall and toward Naito Parkway. Police say someone started throwing cones and signs into the street. Police in riot gear blocked the crowd from heading toward the Hawthorne Bridge.

The march disrupted downtown traffic for several hours and ended around 8:30 p.m. The march was organized by Portland Student Action Network. It calls Hayes death unjust and devastating and is demanding Mayor Ted Wheeler and other elected officials stand by their promise of police accountability.

Hayes was a suspect in a motel robbery and was shot three times. Police say they found a replica gun near his body. The officer is on paid administrative leave. The case will go to a grand jury.