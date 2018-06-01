On Air: Adrift & Game Night Average Joe Movie with Lucinda Kay and Cooper Banks
By Gary Wolcott
|
Jun 1, 2018 @ 6:45 PM

It’s always a good movie time with Lucinda Kay & Cooper Banks on Portland’s Afternoon News on KXL. This week we talked about Adrift and the DVD release of Game Night.


To read my review of Adrift click here.

Director: Baltasar Kormakur

Stars: Shailene Woodley, Sam Claflin, a boat, the sea

Rated PG-13 for mature themes and some violence. Lost at sea movies are so tedious. Been there and done that too many times. Give this a 1 1/2 on the Average Joe Movie 0 to 5 scale.

Click here for showtimes and theaters.

5 to 4 1/2: Must see on the big screen.
4 to 3 1/2: Good film, see it if it’s your type of movie.
3 to 2 1/2: Wait until it comes out on DVD.
2 to 1: Don’t bother.
0:Speaks for itself.

